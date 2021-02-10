Gold price falls after increasing a day earlier

Kayes Nihon | Hua Hin Today
The Gold Traders Association reported the price of gold sank by Bt100 per baht weight in morning trade on Wednesday.

As of 9.25 am, the buying price of a gold bar was Bt25,950 per baht weight and selling price Bt26,050 while gold ornaments cost Bt25,483.96 and Bt26,550.

On Monday, the buying price of a gold bar was Bt26,050 per baht weight and selling price Bt26,150 while gold ornaments cost Bt25,574.92 and Bt26,650.

The spot gold price moved to US$1,839 (Bt55,017) per ounce in the morning after rising by $3.30 to $1,837.50 per ounce on Tuesday on hopes of a rollout of fresh US economic incentive measures and the weakening dollar.

The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile dropped by HK$40 to $16,980 (Bt65,526) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Source: The Nation

