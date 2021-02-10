Gold price falls after increasing a day earlier

The Gold Traders Association reported the price of gold sank by Bt100 per baht weight in morning trade on Wednesday.

As of 9.25 am, the buying price of a gold bar was Bt25,950 per baht weight and selling price Bt26,050 while gold ornaments cost Bt25,483.96 and Bt26,550.

On Monday, the buying price of a gold bar was Bt26,050 per baht weight and selling price Bt26,150 while gold ornaments cost Bt25,574.92 and Bt26,650.

The spot gold price moved to US$1,839 (Bt55,017) per ounce in the morning after rising by $3.30 to $1,837.50 per ounce on Tuesday on hopes of a rollout of fresh US economic incentive measures and the weakening dollar.

The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile dropped by HK$40 to $16,980 (Bt65,526) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Source: The Nation

comments