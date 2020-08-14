“Prioritise our nation’s economy first” – says PM

During his ‘Address to the Nation’, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha stated that reviving the nation’s economy will be the topmost priority of his administration.

He says the current global economy, a nightmare caused by the Covid-19 crisis, is likely to continue until the end of 2021, and Thailand’s economic performance, without a doubt is linked with the rest of the world. He further explained that only when the economy of other countries have kick-started, then, only Thailand can follow.

He says his administration is focusing on bringing the country back on its feet and ready to succeed once the pandemic crisis is over. In regard to this, he has invited experts and consultants with essential economic knowledge to join the Cabinet.

In introducing the new ministers, he says the recruits are from a cross-sector selection of society, who will work with him on a programme he’s calling the: “Thais Unite to Build the Nation.”

The PM said that he plans to meet with all sectors and offer them an opportunity to share how they believe the government should help them.

“I hope to see Thai people of all political beliefs come together, setting aside partisan differences, and uniting to help the country,” Prayut added.

This kind of “we and them” mentality should not exist in the present world. We must look forward into the future. The future is imperative especially for the younger generations, those between 15 – 30 years of age.

“The most important thing today is social justice and equality under the law. We must stay above politics, because there are things far more important waiting ahead of us. That is how to survive, endure the crisis and to help millions of people suffering from the pandemic,” the PM concluded.

To underline this idea, he points to the country’s evident success in controlling the Covid-19 virus, saying this is largely due to everyone’s cooperation and working together. The PM says if the Thais can do the same during the current economic challenges, the country will prosper once more.

Sources: The Thaiger | Thai PBS World

