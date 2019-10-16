TAT says ‘all go’ for tourism discount campaign

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s governor says that the TAT will introduce two domestic tourism promotional measures – a 100 Baht nationwide tourism campaign, and “shocking-price weekday” discounts.

The 100 Baht campaign will offer some 40,000 products and services at only 100 Baht each. Registration is required and will be open on November 11-12 and December 11-12, 2019, for up to 10,000 people each day on the TAT website, starting at midnight each day.

The weekday discount campaign, valid Mondays to Thursdays will run from November 1 until December 3, offering up to 70% discounts on selected tourism products. The TAT will open an online store offering the same discounts. Eligible purchases made with the government’s wallet app will also receive a 15% VAT rebate.

The TAT says they are now ensuring the readiness of the system to accommodate registrations, after issues found during the previous ‘Chim Shop Chai’ campaign for Thais in a recent successful economic stimulus package from the government. In that campaign the government handed out 1000 Baht gift to Thais with the stipulation it had to be spent in another province. 12 million Thais registered for the program.

The governor says he is confident these measures will provide an ongoing economic boost following the success of the Chim Shop Chai campaign, spiking revenue 10-20% during the campaign.

By Greeley Pulitzer Source: National News Bureau of Thailand

