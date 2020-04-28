Up to 68% of household goods prices will be reduced until end of June

The Commerce Ministry together with other commercial companies has announced the price reduction of basic household commodities as the Covid-19 crisis has prevented people from their usual spending.

“3,025 consumer products have now been discounted by up to 68% and will be available until June 30,” says Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit.

Companies taking part in the price reduction include 20 consumer product manufacturers and retailers such as Big C, Makro, CP All, CJ Express, Family Mart, Food Land, Gourmet Market, Home Fresh Mart, Maxvalue, Swensens, The Mall, and Tops Supermarket.

The following are some commodities that have slashed back their prices:

Food and beverages….. 5 – 50%

Frozen ready-made food products ….. 31 – 37%

Ingredients used in preparing food (sauce, vinegar, etc.) ….. 7 – 68%

Basic household items (tissue, repellants, deodorant, detergent, etc.) …. 4 – 50%

Personal hygiene products (soap, shampoo, toothpaste, etc.) …. 6 – 58%

Cleansing products (for toilet, kitchen, dishwashing detergent, etc.) ….. 6 – 56%

