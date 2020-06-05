Classes to resume on July 1

Thailand’s online teaching has not been a success after a survey by the Ministry of Education has proven that 60-70% of students aren’t ready yet for online studying. The ministry and schools nationwide are now preparing for classes to reopen on July 1.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has been studying the protocols from some of the European countries where schools have already started, in order to find an appropriate and effective measures for Thai schools when they reopened.

Bangkok’s deputy governor explained that BMA’s current measures are that schools will be required to distance students from each other and their desks at least 1-2 metres apart.

“Students will be allowed to play only in small groups and are required to wash their hands every hour or as often as possible. Desks, chairs, doorknobs, playgrounds and other risky areas will be cleaned twice a day.”

“Students will not be allowed to eat closed to one another, and anyone having a high fever or is sick will be sent home immediately and enter self-quarantine.”

The deputy governor also added that students are not allowed to borrow things such as pencils, rulers, etc. from their classmates and parents are only allowed to drop off and pick up their children at the school. Parents or guardians will not be allowed to enter the school’s premises.

Sources: Bangkok Post | Chiang Rai Times | The Thaiger

comments