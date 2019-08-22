Koh Phangan gets a Fully-Licensed International School Opening Next Month

Si Ri Panya International School announced this week they have received their license from the Thai Ministry of Education and will open as the first official international school on Koh Phangan island on September 4, 2019.

The school is now licensed to teach a full international British curriculum for primary aged children from 5-12 years old. Local Thai owner, Wijetson Bunchuoy, his British wife, Nicola, and founding head, Lisa Lennon, were delighted to announce the important step forward this week after a long process and many years of dedicated work in developing the school.

Thai Director Aunchisa Pumtong said: “I am proud that the children of Koh Phangan now have an opportunity to study an international education here on our island. There is high demand already with nearly 100 children already enrolled ready to start in September.”

Mrs. Bunchuoy, who first came to Koh Phangan 15 years ago and later married her Thai husband, says the rewards aren’t financial.

“The reward is in knowing the difference that we can make in children’s lives and the new opportunities we can bring to the island and giving back to the community. As part of this effort Si Ri Panya is also planning to expand the current scholarship program for local island families.”

“We have a modern education philosophy that focuses on developing a love of learning and educates the whole person; mind, body and spirit, for a healthy body, inquisitive mind and a spirit of integrity that will help young people to make a positive difference in this world as our future global leaders.”

The opening of the island’s first official international school not only gives island families greater educational choice, but also allows Koh Phangan to compete with other regions such as Phuket and Samui for national and international talent.

For inquiries please contact 082-289-8147 / 062-528-0034

Source: The Thaiger

comments