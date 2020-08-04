Ministry of Education to propose full-time school classes

The Ministry of Education will seek for CCSA’s approval this week to allow 4,500 schools nationwide to operate full-time classes.

Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan said yesterday he will propose to the CCSA full-time school classes since Thailand has no new local transmissions being reported for more than 70 days, as well as many lockdown measures have been eased.

The minister said parents thought that the current alternate school class schedules for attendance, will only result to irregular study for students.

When the CCSA approves the full-time school classes, the minister stressed that all schools must comply with the strict measures imposed by the Public Health Ministry such as wearing face shields, frequent hand washing, checking of body temperature, etc.

Students having fever or showing minor symptoms of a flu are advised to refrain from going to school until they fully recover.

A designated CCSA committee on the easing of Covid-19 measures has the authority to allow full-time school classes to proceed and is expected to finalise the decision by next week after gathering sufficient information from the Education Ministry.

Source: Bangkok Post

