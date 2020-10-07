More cases of school’s child abuse

54 cases of alleged child abuse have now been reported to the police involving 10 branches of the Sarasas private schools in and around Bangkok.

Complaints of alleged abuse piled up after a kindergarten teacher at the Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School in Nonthaburi was caught on classroom’s CCTV footage allegedly abusing the young student physically.

The teacher was charged with physical assault, violation of the Child Protection Act, and was fired immediately.

Other questionable issues have also caught the education ministry’s attention, such as teachers working without a license and employing foreign teachers without work permit.

Source: The Thaiger

Photo: Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek/Facebook

