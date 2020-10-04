Poll shows large majority disapproves child abuse in schools

A recent poll finds the majority of Thai parents believed that physical child abuse at schools is unacceptable.

The Suan Dusit Rajabhat University Poll surveyed 1,896 people nationwide within a short period of 4 days after a local private school’s incident that occurred on Sept 29.The result was the general opinion of parents on the recent rise of reported abuses of school children in Nonthaburi and metropolitan Bangkok.

A staggering 87% say the teachers lacked a conscience and spirit of being an educator with 73% saying the problem showed a failure in screening teachers, and 63% blaming school administrators. Lower percentages (under 50%) blamed social, economic, family and personal problems for the abuse.

21% of the report said they had experience with school violence, which includes the beaten of a ruler, stick, blackboard eraser, pinched or being isolated from the rest of the students.

The poll’s results come after the news of a school in Nonthaburi being criticised after one of its teachers was caught on CCTV hitting and pushing kindergartners to the ground.

The school fired the teacher along with other teachers who witnessed the abuse but did nothing to stop it. The controversy also caused an investigation into the teachers, finding that many were not properly licensed.

A large majority also said the abuse indicated negligence on behalf of the schools with the same amount indicating the Ministry of Education should urgently put preventative measures in place.

Sources: The Nation | The Thaiger | Bangkok Post

