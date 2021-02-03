School fees refund under scrutiny

3 Feb., BANGKOK – PM Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday ordered an inquiry into private schools refusing to refund school fees for services that weren’t actually carried out during the school’s closure last month due to the sudden spike of Covid in the central region.

The prime minister was reacting to complaints lodged by parents and said he had ordered both the Education Ministry and the Office of the Private Education Commission (OPEC) to immediately look into the matter.

“These schools should have known what fees weren’t used during the online study period such as food, transport, computer and internet services, and study tours,” he said.

Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan chaired a meeting on Jan 27 with the committee requesting private schools to reduce the tuition fee for January and reimbursing the extra amount spent by parents for internet use in online lessons at home.

Source: Bangkok Post

