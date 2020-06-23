Schools in Bangkok sets Covid-19 guidelines for July opening

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has prepared COVID-19 guidelines for its 473 public schools, aiming to allow as many students as possible to return to school on 1st July with COVID-19 prevention measures in place.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) Spokesman Pol Maj Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, has announced that City Hall has decided to go ahead with a 1st July opening of public schools under the BMA’s supervision, with classes to be held at school as much as possible.

Precautionary measures will be taken at schools to prevent another outbreak of COVID-19, including social distancing and temperature screening on entry, while gathering activities such as the morning assembly will be suspended.

Classes for young students from Kindergarten to Primary Year 3 will be held entirely at school, while some classes for older students from Primary Year 4 to Secondary Year 6, may implement online and remote learning. All classes will be held at schools should the situation improve after a month of being open.

BMA schools will implement the same disease control protocol as used for the hand, foot, and mouth disease outbreak, for COVID-19. A classroom will be closed if a student is found to be infected, while an entire school level will be closed should more than one student in different classrooms of the same level be infected. The entire school will be closed if students from different school levels are found to be infected.

The BMA is working with prestigious schools to produce education materials, following an initiative from the Prime Minister to allow students at public schools to receive a quality level education.

In this campaign, Triam Udom Suksa School will help produce materials for Physics; Srinakharinwirot University Prasarnmit Demonstration School will help produce material in both Thai and English; Bodindecha (Sing Singhaseni) School for Chemicals; Mahidol Wittayanusorn School for Science and Technology, and Mathematics; Debsirin School for Biology; Suankularb Wittayalai School for Mathematics, and Shrewsbury International School for English.(NNT)

Source: Pattaya Mail

