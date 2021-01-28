Schools to reopen on February 1

Education Minister Natthapon Thipsuwan announced that all schools in controlled provinces will resume classes on 1 February except in Samut Sakhon. Schools in 5 ‘high-risk’ provinces will also be allowed to reopen but under strict measures and protocols.

The 5 high-risk provinces are Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Pathom wherein schools will conduct their classes by alternating the days in order to accommodate all students. A maximum of 25 students will be allowed in each class, whilst standard measures still apply such as temperature screening, mask wearing, social distance, and frequent washing of hands.

An assessment will then be conducted by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on February 15. If the situation improves, normal teaching classes can resume.

Meanwhile, parents who has paid extra amount for internet service during their child’s online classes in January, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) will propose to the Cabinet in considering a reduction of tuition fees or any form of reimbursements to the parents in order to compensate the additional expenses.

In regards to the reduction of tuition fees in schools, the Private Education Promotion Commission (PEPO) has instructed all private schools nationwide to work out an amount that does not include actual service fees such as lunch budget, entrance fee, tuition fee, computer lessons, excursion fee, shuttle fee, etc. and summarise a list of expenses that needs to be reimbursed to the parents for the month of January.

However, the tuition fee refund in such case is between both the school and parents to agree on and what form of reimbursement is appropriate, such as refund, discount or a reduction of school fee for the next semester.

