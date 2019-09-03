Stars Align… Thanks to Lizzy

Sometimes when the ‘Stars Align’ there’s an amazing outcome. In this case the ‘Stars’ were Hua Hin’s Multi-Culture Club legend and Rotarian Ms. Lizzy Ginsel, the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin, Petchaburi’s Ratprachnukhoh School and Stamford International University.

The result was a ‘dream come true’ for two young ladies who had few opportunities in life, can now look forward to a future boosted by tertiary education scholarships.

Ms. Lizzy, who is well known as Hua Hin’s socialite and has been organising Multi-Culture Club charity events for at least the past five years. Some may have wondered what Lizzy had meant by these funds benefiting ‘the university fund,’ and now, everything is revealed.

Lizzy has long been a close friend of the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin and has recently joined becoming a Rotarian in her own right. With her health as a concern and a significant amount of money on hand, it was time to talk with the RCRHH to manage these charity funds.

This idea resulted in Rotarian and Stamford Director of the Stamford Student Centre, Ms. Benjamas Uamsa-ard contacting the Principal of Ratprachnukhoh (47) School. Very soon two young ladies who had recently graduated from the school emerged as very deserving recipients for university scholarships. The RCRHH’s Board then agreed to give the opportunity to the nominees with President Napa Keawtem interviewing the pair.

Coincidentally, Rotary Members from Stamford had already been assisting this very special school with activities to support their students who all come from very disadvantaged backgrounds. After graduating with academic distinction from the school, the two students concerned, Dee Dee Kosin and Kwanthip Phutdee, had been fending for themselves earning meager income working as veterinary assistants but also sending the majority of their income home to support their families. It has been a tough life with little respite in sight.

A university education was far beyond their reach – that is until the ‘Stars’ came into alignment. Now with the payment of 700,000 THB from the MCC Charity Funds into Rotary’s stewardship, they will begin attending Stamford every Sunday as well as continuing their employment on the other 5 or 6 days a week. In another 3 ½ years, they should graduate with a bachelor of business studies and a real future.

Both young ladies say working as a teacher is their goal, but as Rotary President Khun Napa pointed out, the only mentoring and positive role models they have experienced so far have been from that profession including the most significant of these supporters, Ms. Kaneungnij Phumpuang, School Counselor. Perhaps with a broader outlook on life, that could all change.

The official presentation of the scholarships at Stamford was attended by all the ‘Stars’, with not a dry eye in the house. The two recipients’ emotional responses to this dramatic change in their fortunes included heartfelt promises to honour a commitment to their education. After their demonstrated determination in life already beyond reproach, that’s a commitment that’s not in doubt.

Dee Dee and Kwanthip began their studies in earnest over the weekend at Stamford International University and hit the ground running.

A great result for Lizzy personally, MCC and the RCRHH, congratulations to all the ‘Stars’ involved and very best of wishes to Dee Dee and Kwanthip for their most promising future!

