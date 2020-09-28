Teacher beats kindergarten student, assistant teacher kept watching

The Office of the Private Education Commission (Opec) will on Monday ask executives at the Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School to take legal action against the assistant who watched a teacher beat young children but did not intervene.

Opec Secretary-General Attapon Truektrong on Sunday raised questions about the school’s punishment for the teacher, saying a simple warning was not enough.

He also said assistant teachers turning a blind eye to the incident was as guilty as the one who committed the offense. He said the teacher accused of beating the children also had no teaching license, yet the school hired her. It was later known that the teacher had been fired.

Mr Attapon said Opec would also consider whether the school’s tuition was too costly and whether its English programme for the students met the ministry’s standards.

Tuition fees at Sarasas Withaed Ratchaphruek, a well-known private school, are reportedly over 100,000 baht per semester.

On Sept 25, angry parents went to the school and confronted the woman in the video, identified as Ornuma “Khru Jum” Plodprong.

School officials have met with the parents and are providing legal assistance in filing a case against the accused teacher.

Deputy Education Minister Kanokwan Wilawan will today meet parents of the students in Khru Jum’s case at the ministry.

Aggression against children breaches the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Early Childhood Development Act, says Prakairat Tonthirawong, a member of the National Human Rights Commission.

Ms Prakairat said the Ministry of Education should struggle to prevent violence against students with appropriate methods such as training for teachers on child’s development psychology.

Original writer: Post Reporters

Source: Bangkok Post

