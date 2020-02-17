2,000 rai (320 hectares) destroyed by wildfire in national park

Wild forest fire in the Phu Kradueng National Park (Loei province) destroyed more than 2,000 rai yesterday morning. The chief of the park’s Wildfire Extinguishing Unit (WEU), Adisorn Hemthanont, revealed today in a report.

“Dozens of WEU staff tried to extinguish the fire but the strong winds made it difficult for the task. At around 11:00 a.m., the wildfire spread rapidly around the Mesa Cliff, covering large areas of the forest,” Adisorn added.

The chief says more than 130 fire fighters and volunteers used three tractors and four water trucks, working throughout the afternoon and into the night in order to build a barricade to prevent the fire from spreading. The blaze was brought under control in the early dawn today.

Phu Kradueng National Park is one of Thailand’s well known national parks. It is famous for remarkable sandstone cliffs and scenic views.

WRITER: Larry Cadiz

Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation

comments