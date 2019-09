Every year, fires in Indonesia create a smoky haze that can end up blanketing the region, choking millions of people.

It’s caused serious long-term health problems, and authorities have tried to clamp down – so why is it still happening?

To watch video, click: https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-49737464/indonesia-haze-what-it-s-like-breathing-in-asia-s-hazardous-smoke

Video by Tessa Wong Source: BBC News

comments