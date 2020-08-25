More than 6,000 acres of rice fields damaged by heavy rains

The continuous heavy rain in the northern provinces of Nan and Phrae has destroyed over 15,000 rai (5,930 acres) of rice fields.

According to the statistics of COSMO – SkyMed – 1 satellite data by Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), it was found that over 15,000 rai of rice fields was destroyed; mostly along the rivers and canals.

There were 6,902 rai (2,728 acres) of damaged rice fields in Phu Phieng and Wiang Sa districts of Nan and 8,320 rai (3,289 acres) of damaged crops in Meuang Phrae and Song districts of Nan.

To check the satellite image of flooded areas, log into: www.flood.gistda.or.th.

Source: Pattaya Mail

