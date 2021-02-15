Move to tighten nation’s marine trash control

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered officials to take more seriously in solving the country’s rubbish problem and marine environmental pollution.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the prime minister stressed his concerns after the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) reported a degradation of marine resources and coastal ecology.

She said the PM then issued a environmental protocol to instigate a balance between the maintenance of coastal resources, tourism and the environment as a whole.

Source: Pattaya Mail

(Photo: Center for Biological Diversity)

