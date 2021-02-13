Crowded shrines across country expected during CNY

Shrines across the country filled with Thais of Chinese heritage were seen paying their respects to mark the Chinese New Year.

Bangkok Chinatown’s Poh Teck Tung Foundation, many of the faithful was seen praying to Luang Pu Tai Hong at the Tai Chong Kong Shrine, despite tight measures against COVID-19. Everyone at the shrine was advised to wear their face mask and maintain social distancing.

Volunteers have been stationed at the foundation to manage crowds and a limit of 100 people on the premises at one time has been set.

The shrine will have a medical unit on standby providing emergency care from February 11 – 20.

Source: Pattaya Mail

comments