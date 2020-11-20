“Expat FESTIVE DEAL 2020”

This exceptional festive deal brought to you by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) kicks off today until 22 Nov at the EmQuartier shopping mall in Bangkok. Offering promotions, discounts and surprises during this long week-end holiday for foreigners in Thailand.

Taking place at the EmQuartier Gallery and Quartier Avenue from 10:00 – 21:00, this promo-ganza is a joint effort of travel agencies and the TAT aiming to boost the country’s economy and promote domestic tourism affected by the pandemic.

comments