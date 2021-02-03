February 3 – Thai Veterans Day 

February 3 is set as the Veterans Day in Thailand. This day also commemorates the foundation day of the War Veterans Organisation of Thailand. The official remembrance ceremony takes place at Victory Monument in Bangkok.

The iconic monument which has been today’s political backdrop was erected in 1941 to commemorate the victory of Thai soldiers in the Franco-Thai War (1940 – 1941).

The Thai Veterans Day falls on February 3 of each year after World War 2 or at the end of the Great Asian War where many Thai soldiers have been discharged and it was a call to the authorities to provide assistance to the soldiers returning from combat operations and to help the families of soldiers who died in the battle.

BACK TRACK

In 1947, the Thai Ministry of Defense established an agency to provide assistance to soldiers returning from combat operations and helping the families of soldiers who died in the battle. The defense ministry had proposed the Veterans Welfare Organisation and was approved by the government and announced in the Government Gazette on 3 February 1948 and was set as Veterans Day ever since.

The main mission of the organisation is to provide assistance to operative soldiers and their families which divided into six categories:

Welfare assistance – provides general aids in housing, education, and medical (prosthetic and artificial organs) Career assistance – vocational training that provide assistance in terms of work, jobs or occupations for both domestic and international. Agricultural estate assistance – allocating a place to raise agriculture and providing technical assistance. Funds allocation – providing financial assistance to members of the organization for sustainable living. Medical assistance for members without charge. To support the rights of veterans in terms of incentives requesting a fare reduction, etc.

Poppies and Veterans Day

The red poppy is a symbol of the veterans who guarded the nation’s sovereignty. The poppy’s red colour symbolizes the blood of the brave soldiers that spread throughout the land with the highest courage and sacrifice.

The preparation of poppies for sale during Veterans Day was introduced by Thanpuying Jongkon Kittikachorn, president of the Veterans Welfare Club, currently known as the Veterans Family Aid Foundation, is meant to raise funds for the veterans as well as their families.

The red poppy also has a historical connection to the Flanders Battlefield, Battle of the Bulge and the battle of Netherlands, a war between the allies and Germany in World War I.

In order to commemorate the dignity of the brave warriors, the poppy flower was designated as a memorial flower for Thai veterans as well as abroad and has been sold on Veterans Memorial Day since 1968.

