Wine Me Up 2nd Anniversary: Party at Avani+ Hua Hin Resort – Wednesday 24th February 2021.

Dress fresh. Grab a glass. Your fave free-flow fiesta is turning two.

Gather the gang and don’t miss Hua Hin’s best night out for drinks and dancing.

With non-stop wine, artisanal cheese, cold cuts and party tunes from DJ Jerome G, the party is limitless. Are you ready?

Join us as we celebrate serving 3,000 Wine Me Up guests over the last two years. Cheers!

Venue: Blue Biscuit

Date: 24 February 2021

Time: 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Price: THB 1,200 net for 2 hours’ free-flow and an additional 1 hour of free-flow for the 2nd year Anniversary.

Party and music with DJ Jerome G continue until 10:30 pm.

Address

Avani+ Hua Hin Resort

1499 Phet Kasem Rd, Tambon Cha-am, Amphoe Cha-am, Chang Wat Phetchaburi 76120

