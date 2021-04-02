Make the scene for “Jazz at sea” by Sheraton Hua Hin

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa proudly presents its latest edition of Jazz at Sea, the compelling celebration of exceptional jazz played by The Season six-piece resident band covering everything from nostalgic classics to modern swing.

Unwind and indulge in a breezy evening on the beach. Go with the flow of Appetizer & Salad Live Station, BBQ on the Beach, and Sweets. Savor the flavors of Italian pasta salads and Nam Tok Moo among the varieties of appetizers prepared to order. The perfect preparations for toothsome BBQ favorites, from Bratwurst and Buffalo Wings to River Prawns, Squid and Spare Ribs, among others. Conclude on a crescendo of more live station preparations, from pandan waffles to banana fritters, along with ice cream, popcorn, donuts, cotton candy and more. Plus especially for the children, fried rice vegetable or chicken and Penne cream sauce or tomato sauce. Meanwhile, sip Smoked Negroni’s, Aper- ol Spritzes and Margarita Sours specially crafted for the evening’s dining. The fulsome feast unfolds from 5.30 pm. to 9 pm. at the beachfront of

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa on Saturday 17th April 2021

890 THB NET Churrasco BBQ with signature salad bar and mouthwatering desserts (food only) THB 1,890 NET Churrasco BBQ with signature salad bar and mouthwatering desserts, signature cocktails, ice-cold beers, and delicious wines (food + open bar) Places are limited and pet-friendly (on leash only).

For reservations, please call +66 (0)32 708 000 ext. 1112 or email to FB.huahin@sheraton.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/sheratonhuahin

Instagram: www.instagram.com/sheratonhuahin

Line: https://lin.ee/8jrXqFD (@sheratonhuahin)

