Bruce Springsteen celebrates his 70th birthday

Seventy years ago today, Bruce Springsteen was born in the U.S.A. — Long Branch, New Jersey, to be specific.

For nearly 50 of those years, the singer-songwriter known as “The Boss” has been releasing music that’s touched the hearts and souls of rock fans by celebrating blue-collar workers, underdogs, dreamers and hopeless romantics.

In a segment from the 2018 special based on his hugely popular stage production “Springsteen on Broadway,” Springsteen explained what he hoped to accomplish with his songs.

“I wanted to be able to celebrate and honor [life’s] beauty, and I wanted to be able to be a critical voice when I thought that that’s what the times called for. I wanted to know my story, your story, wherever we’re going together as a people,” he said.

As he begins his life as a septuagenarian, the singer shows little sign of slowing down.

This past June, he released his 19th studio album, “Western Stars,” a collection of songs inspired by the orchestral Southern California pop records of the late 1960s and early ’70s.

In addition, Springsteen co-directed and stars in a new concert film called “Western Stars” that features him performing the album’s songs in front of an intimate audience and captures him reflecting on his life and the themes covered on the record.

