November 10th is World Science Day for Peace and Development

World Science Day for Peace and Development aims to raise awareness about the relevance of science and its impact on our daily lives.

The day also serves to promote scientific and technological innovation to address recurring problems. Science and innovation provide governments and individuals with the necessary tools to develop solutions and monitor progress that will lead to planet and resource sustainability in the long run.

Science Day for Peace and Development was proclaimed by UNESCO in 2001. The day was first celebrated on November 10, 2002 and has since included the support of many global organizations and governments.

