In 1916, Italy declared war on Germany during World War I.

In 1944, during World War II, German forces in Toulon and Marseille, France, surrendered to Allied troops.

In 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

By: Associated Press 2019 All rights reserved

comments