EGGS – Are they really good or bad for you?

Unfortunately, science can’t seem to settle on a definitive answer to that either. Just last year, a large Harvard analysis of 215,000 people found that eating one egg per day was not associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

Now, a new study of over 500,000 people has found eating even a portion of a whole egg — with its cholesterol-laden yellow yoke — increases the risk of dying from all causes, including cardiovascular disease and cancer.

“Despite many years of research this question about eggs and health has not been answered, with multiple observational studies over the last few decades showing conflicting results — some suggesting moderate egg intake is good, while others suggesting it may be bad,” said Riyaz Patel, a consultant cardiologist at University College London.

“This study, although well conducted, unfortunately only adds more noise to the discussion,” Patel said in a statement.

Full article:

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/02/09/health/eggs-good-or-bad-wellness/index.html

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

