4 Scenes for 4-course with wine pairing at Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa

Discover 4 unparalleled culinary scenes from our Yam Yen rooftop, down to InAzia, then across the hotel to Salas and finishing with a sweet “Waan Jaa” ending at Luna Lanai Lawn by the seaside. Executive chef Jakub Mares and his culinary team have created both locally inspired and imported delicacies celebrating our signature cuisine matching the wines carefully picked by our sommelier.

Our resident trio band will be accompanying you through the journey to keep the mood intact all the way down to the beachfront. Saturday 4th May, 2019 Available from 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM Price: 1,900 baht net per person including paired wines.

For more information: please

call +66 (0)32 708 0000 ext.1112

Email: fb.huahun@sheraton.com

Line: @sheratonhuahin (with @ sign)

