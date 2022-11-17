Andreanna’s Bakery unveils mouthwatering Christmas Day buffet menu which you won’t want to miss

Christmas is just around the corner and restaurants in Hua Hin are starting to announce their festive menus, including at Andreanna’s Bakery.

The much loved bakery and restaurant in Khao Takiab, which is also renowned for its excellent Sunday roast dinners, has unveiled its special buffet lunch menu for Christmas Day, created by owner and head chef Andy Cook.

Kicking off the Christmas menu is a selection of tasty buffet starts which includes French onion soup with cheese croute, a seafood platter and cold cuts and cheese counter. There are also BBQ chicken wings and duck and hoisin spring rolls.

No Christmas menu would be complete without the seasonal favourite of roast turkey, which will be available with all trimmings including pigs in blankets and cranberry and bread sauce.

In addition to turkey, the Christmas carvery menu also includes honey glazed home cured ham and mouth watering prime ribeye of beef imported specially from Australia, which will be served with a red wine jus, alongside horseradish sauce and mustard.

There is also Atlantic salmon en croute with a prawn mousse with dill hollandaise.

The Andreanna’s Bakery Christmas buffet lunch menu also caters for vegans with its vegetable and nut roast with tomato coulis.

All of the carvery is served alongside a selection of market vegetables, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and broccoli gratin, sage, onion and chestnut stuffing and a choice of either creamy mashed or roasted potatoes.

For those with a sweet tooth, the dessert menu includes a huge selection of Christmas classics and other sumptuous treats.

There’s Christmas pudding with brandy sauce, whisky mince pies, sherry trifle, lemon meringue pie, strawberry and vanilla tart and chocolate fudge cake, just to name a few.

And if you still have room, you can finish off your festive feast with a selection from the cheese platter.

The special buffet lunch menu is available from 12pm to 6pm on Christmas Day and costs 1,299 Baht for as much as you can eat.

Bookings can be made via the Andreanna’s Bakery Facebook page, which is also available by scanning the QR code below.

Andreanna’s Bakery, where a warm and friendly welcome is always guaranteed, is located at Navio Hua Hin Condominium in Khao Takiab.

