Baan Khun Por: The Hua Hin food court everyone knows – are you a regular?

Baan Khun Por food court, located on Soi 88, is a firm favourite for both locals and tourists.

Open daily from 5 p.m., the food court offers an extensive variety of food options, including Thai, European, Mexican, Japanese, Indian, and Italian cuisines, all at affordable prices.

The food court features an outdoor setup with undercover seating areas, providing a comfortable dining experience regardless of the weather. In addition to the diverse food offerings, Baan Khun Por is known for its lively atmosphere, with live music performances every night. The food court also regularly hosts performances from well-known stars, adding to its vibrant appeal.

Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, Baan Khun Por is a go-to spot for an enjoyable evening out in Hua Hin.

Are you a regular visitor to Baan Khun Por?

📌 https://maps.app.goo.gl/Jr7kdr1wBDxssQuS7

