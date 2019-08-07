Baba Beach Club Hua Hin Presents Exclusive Dining Experience at Baan Chok, Beachfront Café & Eatery

Baba Beach Club Hua Hin is delighted to present new and exclusive dining experiences at their beachfront Café & Eatery Baan Chok, also used as an event and function space. Built nearly 40 years ago on the beachfront between Cha-am and Hua Hin, the multifaceted beachfront historical house Baan Chok is located next to Baba Beach Club Hua Hin with unobstructed ocean views of the Gulf of Thailand.

Offering a spacious, elegant and colonial style design, Baan Chok Café & Eatery is equipped with a large executive meeting room, a vibrant 100 sq.m indoor seating area, exclusive reading room, and a serene 1,500 sq.m courtyard garden leading up to the picturesque Cha Am & Hua Hin beach.

Specializing in classic teas, stylish coffee, desserts and a selection of International and Thai cuisine, now offering exclusive beachfront dining experiences such as Sunday Roast every Sunday from 7am – 9pm, exclusive Afternoon Tea available every day, Tea time special, live entertainment by Burin the Sax man every weekend, exclusive breakfast set menu, Al Fresco Beach Barbeque and more.

Baan Chok is perfectly suited for various events, functions & weddings, adapting to every occasion whether it be a business meeting, grand conference, private parties, intimate wedding ceremony, grand receptions, private dinners, or bigger celebrations.

With a unique backdrop of the Gulf of Thailand, Baba Beach Club Hua Hin’s beachfront house Baan Chok provides the perfect setting for a truly unique experience like no other.

Promotion @ Baan Chok

– Tea Time Special at THB 230++, everyday from 11am-6pm

– Afternoon Tea at THB 600++ per set, everyday from 1-4pm

– Sunday Roast starting from THB 400++, available every Saturday & Sunday from 11am – 6pm.

Open every Monday to Friday from 11am – 6pm, Saturday and Sunday from 7am – 9pm.

For more information & further bookings, visit our website: www.bababeachclub.com or call 032-899-130 and email us at: huahin@bababeachclub.com

