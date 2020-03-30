Banyan Golf Club – Delivery Service

“THE TERRACE @ HOME”

Even though we cannot welcome you to play the course right now, there is no need to miss out on your favourite dishes from The Terrace Restaurant. We are happy to announce The Terrace @ Home for your convenience & safety.

Call us on 096 050 2307 or email us on dine@banyanthailand.com to place your order. We will deliver locally for FREE and also offer a take-away collection point at Banyan Residences for those of you a little further away.

Don’t miss out, give us a call today. Let us bring The Terrace Restaurant to you.

#TheTerraceAtHome #BanyanThailand #BanyanGolfClub #FoodAndBeverage #HuaHin #Thailand #FoodDelivery

comments