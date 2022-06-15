Calling all foodies: Popular Culinary Experience event returns to Hua Hin in July

The second instalment of the Culinary Experience event will take place in Hua Hin in July. And it’s one that foodies won’t want to miss.

The event will be held in the lush surroundings of Jacky’s Garden, the popular restaurant in Hin Lek Fai on Sunday July 10.

Visitors can enjoy a stellar line up of eight local food producers showcasing some of the best food and drinks produced in Hua Hin.

All the producers are based in Hua Hin and the surrounding area and the one day event will be brimming with products such as freshly made pasta, smoked salmon, caviar, chocolate and bread, alongside Yorkshire bacon and organic vegetables.

The July Culinary Experience follows on from the sold out inaugural event held in May, which featured food from Salmon House 102 and Sky’s Pasta, crafted into an amazing menu by Jacky and the team at Jacky’s Garden.

This time, a host of other local food producers are taking part in the event, including the Thai Sturgeon Farm, Bakery Cafe 88, Yorkshire Bacon, Mister Chocolate, Kiss Spirits and PranPorPiang.

The event will have a special tasting menu that features products from all of the local food producers and there will also be an opportunity for those attending to hear about what goes into making each of the products.

The event costs 750 baht per person for the eight course tasting menu with advanced booking required.

In May, the event organizers explained to Hua Hin Today how the event came to be after Jacky’s Garden, Sky’s FreshPasta and Salmon House 102 began working together on different products and dishes.

The trio have now formed a small cooperative where they work together using one another’s products and ingredients so they can all benefit.

The idea of the event is to showcase what goes into creating the delicious products that are available from each producer.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Originally, the idea to establish a Culinary Experience Event was born out of the idea of cooperation”.

“We realised that, rather than competing, we actually are innovating by cooperating and with that enhancing our service proposition to our customers.

“With that in mind we created the first event in May in beautiful surroundings at Jacky’s Garden.

“We had an overwhelming response and are really pleased to be able to host our second event on July 10th with many more local food producers participating.

“We are looking forward to showcasing local food production and products, while at the same time creating a tasting menu for everybody to enjoy. The Event Organisers (Salmon House 102, Sky’s Pasta and Jacky’s Garden)”.

For more information and booking visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/336228428689924

