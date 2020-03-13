MICHELIN-STARRED DINING EXPERIENCE WITH CHEF HENK SAVELBERG

“Dine at the Azure Restaurant and get 10% discount to all Hua Hin Today followers!”

InterContinental Hua Hin Resort presents an evening of Michelin-starred dining by a world-renowned culinary master, Chef Henk Savelberg.

Chef Henk, the Netherlands native has more than 25 years of culinary experience during which he has earned a Michelin star at all four of his restaurants across the Netherlands for seven consecutive years.

He likewise is the only head chef from the Netherlands to have been awarded a Michelin star for culinary distinction in five different restaurants. The chef’s latest star was awarded to his Restaurant Savelberg Thailand in Bangkok, Chef Henk’s first restaurant outside his home country.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy an evening with a legendary Michelin-starred chef when Chef Henk Savelberg presents a specially created menu at our Azure seafront restaurant!

Date: Saturday, 21 March 2020 Time : 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Azure Restaurant

Price: 6-course dinner at THB 3,900 net per person

Option: Add THB 999 net per person for wine pairing (6 wines)

For more info, log in to: https://www.facebook.com/events/583105385835860/

