CENTARA GRAND HUA HIN LEADS THE CITY’S WEDDING SCENE WITH BEST WEDDING HOTELS AWARD FROM SMART TRAVEL ASIA

The latest SmartTravelAsia’s “Best In Travel” poll once again saw Hua Hin’s iconic Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin taking one of the top prizes as “Best Wedding Hotels 2019”, among the top luxury hotels and resorts in Asia on a global scale.

Acclaimed one of the grand hotels of the East, the beautiful Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin has recently been recognized in Best in Travel Poll 2019 by SmartTravelAsia as “Best Wedding Hotels 2019”. This year’s poll involves travelers from around the world voting for their preferences in regards to travel and service industries. SmartTravelAsia is the region’s only dedicated online travel magazine with over one million readers worldwide.

“We are excited to be one of Best Wedding Hotels 2019” said David Martens, General Manager & Corporate Director of Operations Hua Hin, Krabi Samui & Vietnam. “Being honoured the recognition by SmartTravelAsia not only illustrates the wedding guests’ satisfaction for Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, but also reconfirms the hotel’s long-standing reputation for the highest standards of excellence in Hua Hin’s wedding industry”

Presenting some of the best wedding package starting only from Baht 150,000, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin is the perfect setting for your wedding day, offering many different venue options, each with iconic character to match your style.

Traditional Thai ceremony with Khan Mak procession, Classic Western wedding in a garden, or romantic beach wedding reception, the hotel’s experienced wedding team will make your special day even more memorable.

