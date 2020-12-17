Christmas Day Brunch at Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa

Friday, December 25th, 2020

From 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at The Deck Restaurant

Christmas is upon us and where better to enjoy your family Christmas Brunch than at The Deck Restaurant.

Our Christmas feast will delight your palate with a parade of Turkey Carving, Honey & Clove Studded Gammon Ham Carving, Beef Wellington, five different types of Freshly-Shucked Oysters, Gravlax Norwegian Salmon, Sushi, Sashimi, Chinese BBQ Duck and Pork, and Indian Tandoori Meats, all served to order. A relaxing and revitalizing afternoon further unfolds under the influence of divine desserts including a chocolate fondue fountain. All accompanied with festive frivolities, live music and children’s activities including visits from Santa and Santarina with surprise gifts.

Priced THB 1,590 net food only, THB 2,490 including free flow draught beer, wine, sparkling wine, Bloody Marys, and flavorful cocktails.

Soft drinks and juices are also available.

Children under 10 eat free when accompanying 2 paying adults (maximum 2 children per family).

For more information and reservations call 032 708 000 ext. 1112 or email to FB.huahin@sheraton.com

comments