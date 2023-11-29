The ultimate guide to Christmas dinner in Hua Hin

Ah! It’s almost Christmas. It happens every year and yet, without fail, we’re always pleasantly surprised when it appears on the horizon.

However you decide to celebrate, it’s undeniably a time for eating, drinking, and spending valuable moments with your nearest and dearest.

Whether you’re in the mood for a full-on Christmas feast complete with turkey and all the trimmings, or something entirely different but equally delicious, Hua Hin Today is here to guide you every step of the way.

After the enthusiastic response of our inaugural Christmas guide last year, we’ve brought it back – only this time, it’s bigger and better than before.

This year, our specially curated guide will set you on your path to finding the perfect Christmas meal in Hua Hin, Cha-Am, and the surrounding area.

The good news is, there’s no shortage of options for where to go and what to feast on, with festive lunches and dinners to suit all tastes and budgets.

From themed menus to stunning spaces, there are plenty of hotels, restaurants, bars and pubs gearing up to pull out all the stops to ensure you have a Christmas celebration to remember.

Our Christmas guide boasts Hua Hin’s most comprehensive listings of where to eat this festive season, complete with contact details and booking information for each venue.

So, dear readers, loosen your belts, and get ready to enjoy Christmas dinner in Hua Hin.

We will be updating this guide in the run up to Christmas so keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss out on a wonderful festive feast.

Your journey to a memorable festive feast in Hua Hin starts here!

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa

Make this Christmas extra special with these appetizing offers from Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa.

24 December 2023

Christmas Eve Feast at Amber Kitchen

Gather your loved ones for a joyful Christmas Eve feast at Amber Kitchen. Enjoy all Christmas favorites including roast turkey, honey-glazed ham, along with seafood prime meats, live BBQ, and desserts. Revel in live performances, kids’ activities, and a joyful encounter with Santa Claus!

Price: THB 3,490++ per person including soft drinks and a welcome gluhwein

Date: 24 December 2023

Time: 18.00 – 22.00 hrs.

Venue: Amber Kitchen

Book now: https://bit.ly/3ZzdExv

Christmas Eve Four­-Course Set Dinner at Big Fish & Bar

Create cherished Christmas memories at Big Fish & Bar overlooking Hua Hin Beach. Relish in an exquisite four-course dinner featuring festive treats such as caviar, Australian Angus beef and foie gras.

Enjoy memorable dining to the sounds of live relaxing music.

Price: THB 3,490++ per person including a welcome drink

Date: 24 December 2023

Time: 1st Seating 17.00 – 20.00 hrs / 2nd Seating 20.30 – 23.00 hrs.

Venue: Big Fish & Bar

Book now: https://bit.ly/3ZzdExv

Festive Five-Course Feast on the Beach

This Christmas, create everlasting memories with an intimate dinner in a cozy beach cabana on Hua Hin Beach. This romantic evening includes a seafood platter featuring oysters, Phuket lobster, sea urchin and more, plus a four-course fine-dining menu, accompanied by a bottle of Champagne. Simply sublime!

Price: THB 29,000++ for two people, including one bottle of Champagne and free-flow alcohol package (additional guests charged at THB 6,900++)

Date: 24 – 25 December 2023

Time: 18.00 – 22.00 hrs

Venue: On the Beach

Book now: https://bit.ly/3ZzdExv

Christmas Eve Carvery at Siam Bakery

The night before Christmas is always a magical occasion, full of excitement and anticipation. Celebrate this enchanting evening in style at Siam Bakery with a Christmas carvery, featuring prime meats, all the festive trimmings and delectable desserts.

Price: THB 1,990 net per person, including free-flow drinks

Date: 24 December 2023

Time: 17.30 – 21.30 hrs.

Venue: Siam Bakery

Book now: https://bit.ly/3ZzdExv

25 December 2023

Family Christmas Lunch and Dinner

Gather your cherished ones and embrace the true spirit of Christmas with a joyous lunch or dinner at Amber Kitchen. Immerse yourself in the festive magic with an array of delectable delights, including a live BBQ, seafood on ice, succulent prime meats and more. With heartwarming entertainment and Santa’s surprises, this holiday gathering is enchanting!

Price: THB 3,490++ per person including soft drinks and a welcome gluhwein

Date: 25 December 2023

Time: Lunch 12.30 – 15.30 hrs. Dinner 18.00 – 22.00 hrs.

Venue: Amber Kitchen

Book now: https://bit.ly/3ZzdExv

Christmas Day Four-Course Set Dinner

Make this Christmas Day truly unforgettable with an exquisite fine-dining experience overlooking the beach and sea at Big Fish & Bar. Indulge in four meticulously crafted courses featuring luxurious ingredients like Oscietra caviar, US scallops and Australian Angus ribeye steak. Let the enchanting melodies of live music sweep you away and embrace a special Christmas gift making this day truly magical.

Price: THB 3,490++ per person including a welcome drink

Date: 25 December 2023

Time: 1st Seating 17.00 – 20.00 hrs. 2nd Seating 20.30 – 23.00 hrs.

Venue: Big Fish & Bar

Book now: https://bit.ly/3ZzdExv

The Standard, Hua Hin

24 December 2023

A Lido Gift

An Italian Christmas Eve is coming to Lido with live jazz, mulled wine and delicious delicacies.

THB 3,000 includes food and 1 glass of Prosecco

Special prices for champagne, sparkling wine and spirits by the bottle.

6PM-10PM

Contact us here to book a table

December 25

A Very Merry Brunch

Treat yourself to a glorious international buffet, themed cocktails, mulled wine, a live band, turkey carving station and some bubbly this Christmas at Lido.

THB 3,000 includes food and 1 glass of Prosecco

THB 4,000 includes free-flowing drinks from a selected menu

A la carte options available

1PM-4PM

Contact us here to book a table

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Don’t miss out on the magic of the season at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Indulge your taste buds with a mouthwatering choice of culinary delights including roasted turkey, seafood on ice, foie gras, prime ribs and many decadent festive-inspired desserts.

For booking:

Call: 032512021

Email: chbr@chr.co.th

Line: CentaraGrand_HuaHin lin.ee/3D77iSY

Dusit Thani Hua Hin

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Make merry by joining us on a culinary adventure and enjoy incredible savings. From hearty roasts to desserts, our dishes are carefully crafted to bring the magic touch from around the world to your celebrations

Christmas Eve Starlight Sunday, 24 December 2023

Lagoon Lawn, 18:00 to 22:00

Indulge in an extraordinary buffet-style feast, featuring an array of freshly caught seafood and succulent meats that will delight every palate. Carol singers set a festive tone with timeless melodies, and Santa Claus adds to the magic, creating cherished memories.

THB 2,499++ per adult

THB 1,250++ per child (between 6-11 years old)

Browse Menu

Booking:

Line: https://bit.ly/DTHHChat

Email: dthhfb@dusit.com

Phone: +66 3252 0009

Nómada Christmas Flair Available from 24 and 25 December 2023

Nómada Beach Club, 18:00 to 22:00

Experience the fiesta of flavours at Nómada, where our Holiday Specialty 4-course set menu, expertly curated by our chefs, infuses South American flair into your festive celebrations.

THB 1,999++ per adult

THB 1,000++ per child (between 6-11 years old)

Browse Menu

Booking:

Line: https://bit.ly/DTHHChat

Email: dthhfb@dusit.com

Phone: +66 3252 0009

Soulful Christmas Jazzy Brunch Monday, 25 December 2023

San Marco, 11:00 to 14:30 (Semi-buffet)

Experience a blend of tastes featuring an ensemble of imported cheese wheel sensations, Italian home-cooked dishes, wood-fired pizzas and more.

THB 1,699++ per adult

THB 850++ per child (between 6-11 years old)

Browse Menu

Joyful Thai Holiday Feast

Ban Benjarong, 18:00 to 22:00

Experience the exquisite 4-course authentic Thai menu, where our skilled chefs work their magic into each creation.

THB 1,600++ per couple

THB 800++ per child (between 6-11 years old)

Browse Menu

Booking:

Line: https://bit.ly/DTHHChat

Email: dthhfb@dusit.com

Phone: +66 3252 0009

Anantara Hua Hin Resort

Christmas Buffet by the Ocean

Bringing Joy to Your Christmas by the Ocean at Sai Thong

Date: December 24, 2023

Venue: Sai Thong from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM

Our culinary experts have prepared an exquisite Christmas feast featuring a wide array of dishes that cater to every palate. From succulent roasts to fresh seafood, delightful sides, and heavenly desserts, our buffet is a culinary journey that will leave you craving for more.

Price:

THB 3,400 net per person including soft drinks, juices and water and a glass of welcome drink upon arrival.

THB 5,000 net per person including free-flow selected alcohol package, soft drinks, juices and water with a glass of welcome drink upon arrival.

THB 1,200 for a child (5 to 11 years) including soft drinks, juices and water.

For more information

📞 +66 3252 0250

📧 huahin@anantara.com

📱LINE: @anantarahuahin or https://bit.ly/3Os7tnH

IG: @anantara_huahin

Avani+ Hua Hin Resort

Elevate your Christmas Celebration with Avani+ Hua Hin Resort’s Turkey Delivery

Transform your home into a cozy, festive haven with our delectable menu. Reserve your Christmas feast today, and let the holiday spirit come to you.

Order now until December 20, and we’ll deliver the magic from December 23 to 25, 2023.

Menu Options

Family Style – Perfect for a cozy family gathering (4-6 Persons). Price: THB 8,199 net

Party Pack – Ideal for larger celebrations and parties (8-10 Persons). Price: THB 10,599 net

Included in Your Christmas Feasts:

Roasted Turkey (5 kg)

Homemade Bread and Butter

Garlic Mashed Potato

Brussel Sprout with Smoked Bacon

Chipotle and Maple Sweet Potato

Cranberry Sauce and Giblet Gravy Sauce

Chestnut Stuffing Bread

Christmas Log Cake

Choice of Pecan, Pumpkin, or Apple Pie

Make this Christmas extra special with our exquisite menu. Place your order now and let us take care of the cooking, so you can enjoy the festivities with your loved ones.

To order or for more information, please contact us at:

Email: Sukanya_ro@avanihotels.com

Phone: 032 898 989

Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin

Experience the magic of the season with our Blue Frost Fantasy Christmas Dinner!

Revel in a culinary journey with our exquisite 4-course Western feast, a symphony of flavors that promises to enchant your senses.

Book early before 11 December 2023 and unwrap a 10% discount as our gift to you.

Date and Time: December 24 – 25, 2023

Location: Kampu Restaurant, Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin

Price: Adult THB 2,500 net

Child 6-11 years THB 900 net

For reservations, please contact: 032 520 777

Email: HB4K3-FB2@movenpick.com

Find more details https://bit.ly/47xIKIW

Visit us on Facebook @MovenpickHuaHin

Amari Hua Hin

Merry & Bright Bites | Christmas Eve Dinner Under the Stars

Immerse yourself in the magic of the season with our enchanting Christmas Eve Dinner, set against the backdrop of shimmering waters and a towering Christmas tree. Join us for a festive feast right next to the pool, where the twinkling lights and holiday ambiance create the perfect setting for a memorable celebration.

Date: Christmas Eve, 24/12/2023

Time: 18:00-21:00

Venue: Activity Lawn at Amari Hua Hin

Ambiance: Twinkling lights, poolside glamour, and a magnificent Christmas tree.

Price: THB 1,800 NET per adult I THB 900 NET per child (6-11 years old)

Early bird booking by 20 December 2023

THB 1,600 NET per adult

THB 800 NET per child

(6-11 years old)

We look forward to brightening your day :

✆ +66 32 616 600

‣ reservations.huahin@amari.com

‣ IG: AmariHuaHin

Merry & Bright Bites | Ultimate Christmas Dinner with Amari Hua Hin

Join us for a magical holiday celebration at our Shoreline Beach Club, where the sun meets the sea, and the festive spirit fills the air! Indulge in a delectable 3-course set dinner specially crafted to make your Christmas and Boxing Day memorable.

Dates: Christmas Eve and Boxing Day

Time: 18:00 – 21:00​

Venue: Shoreline Beach Club

Price:

THB 990 net : per adult/ Food only

THB 500 net: per child/Food only

Early bird booking by 21 December 2023

receive a special price THB 890.- for adult and 450.- for child​

We look forward to brightening your day :

✆ +66 32 616 600

‣ reservations.huahin@amari.com

‣ IG: AmariHuaHin

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa

Embrace the festive cheer at Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa

Join us for a magical Christmas at Luna Lanai Restaurant, featuring a delightful a la carte menu, live music, and a surprise visit from Santa!

24 December 2023 from 6:00 – 10:00 pm at Luna Lanai Restaurant

Menu: https://bit.ly/3QLUNwA

Price: A la carte menu

Indulge in a heartwarming Christmas Day Brunch at The Deck Restaurant

Enjoy festive delights like Christmas turkey carving, gammon ham, Beef Wellington, French oysters, sushi, BBQ duck, tandoori treats, local seafood, and heavenly desserts. With live music and exciting kids’ activities, it’s a feast for the senses!

25 December 2023 from 12:00 – 3:00 pm at The Deck Restaurant

Price: THB 1,999 Net

Menu: https://bit.ly/3QqOugs

Ready to make memories?

Reserve your seat now! Call 032 708 000 ext 1112 or email FB.huahin@sheraton.com. Hurry, spaces are filling up fast!

Sheraton Hua Hin Pranburi Villas

24 December 2023 from 6:00 – 10:00 pm at Luna La Pran Restaurant

Unwrap the joy of the festive season at Sheraton Hua Hin Pranburi Villas!

Immerse yourself in the enchantment of a beachside Christmas Eve.

Indulge in a festive a la carte menu, featuring Christmas favorites that’ll make your taste buds dance. Live music sets the vibe, and Santa might just make a surprise appearance!

Christmas A la carte menu starts from THB 390++.

Menu: https://bit.ly/3QLUNwA

Ready to join the celebration? Reserve your spot now and make this holiday season unforgettable!

Call us at 032 909900 ext 3135 or email FB.huahin@sheraton.com Hurry, the tropical celebration awaits!

Hilton Hua Hin Resort & Spa

Christmas Eve – 24 th December 2023

Christmas Eve Family Dinner Buffet

Come and be a part of the enchanting Christmas Eve festivities encircled by your nearest and dearest. Savor a lavish feast featuring classic Christmas delicacies, succulent seafood, roast turkey, honey-glazed ham, BBQ pork ribs, a diverse range of global cuisines, and a delectable assortment of desserts, all in the heart of Hua Hin. Our festive culinary spread promises to delight every palate!

Elevate your holiday spirit as Santa prepares to make a special appearance, all to see the little ones this Christmas Eve.

Time: 6.30 pm – 10.00 pm

Pricing:

THB 2,690 net per person for dinner buffet

THB 3,290 net per person inclusive of free-flow Beer and Wine

THB 1,290 net per child between 6-12 years for dinner buffet

Venue: The Market Restaurant | Lobby floor

More info & booking here.

Tales of Modern Jazz Set Dinner

Embark on an enchanting Christmas Eve adventure, indulging in an extravagant 5-course menu. Each dish has been thoughtfully paired with exceptional wines, meticulously curated by our Executive Chef, to provide a comprehensive and exquisite dining experience from start to finish. At White Lotus, we invite you to submerge yourself in the soul-stirring tunes of contemporary jazz as we commemorate this festive evening, seamlessly moving into a night brimming with enchantment and music. Savor the atmosphere while enjoying various delights unfolding throughout the evening, ensuring your Christmas Eve is an unforgettable and magical experience. Time: 6.30 pm – 10.00 pm Pricing:

THB 2,290 net per person 5-course menu only

THB 2,690 net per person 5-course menu with paired wine Venue: White Lotus Restaurant I 17th floor

Dress Code: Smart casual More info & booking here. Naughty Xmas Night Guess who’s leading the pack on the naughty list this year? It’s none other than Santa himself! The reasons remain shrouded in secrecy, but all we can divulge is that it’s resulted in him spending the night on the couch. Join him in the ranks of the naughty list for an unforgettable Beer House XMAS Eve! Delight in exquisitely crafted cocktails brimming with an extra dose of Christmas spirit to keep the festivities flowing all night. Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with live band performances and guest DJs spinning tunes that will make your bells jingle and have you dancing the night away! Despite being on the “naughty list,” Santa Claus will still make his entrance, bringing happiness by giving gifts to all the cheerful celebrants of the festive season! Time: 8.00 pm till 02.00 am

Free Entry!

Venue: Beer House | In front of the hotel Christmas Eve – 24 th December 2023 Christmas Feast Brunch This Christmas, savor a festive brunch experience like no other at White Lotus Restaurant, your “home away from home.” Dive into a plentiful and diverse array of European and Asian cuisine, expertly prepared to entice the palates of you and your family on this joyous day! The buffet presents over 50 dishes, and the menu showcases a splendid sushi and sashimi station, bountiful seafood on ice selection, succulent Chinese roasted duck, crispy roasted pork, the classic oven-roasted turkey, and much more! Enhance your Christmas celebration with delightful desserts like gingerbread brulee, Black forest cake, chocolate fondue, and Christmas stollen, ensuring a festive flavor in every mouthful. Engage fully in the holiday spirit with delightful entertainment, ensuring your Christmas brunch is an unforgettable and genuinely celebratory experience. Time: 12.00 pm till 3.00 pm Pricing:

THB 2,890 net per person for brunch buffet

THB 3,490 net per person inclusive of free-flow beer, wine and cocktails

THB 1,490 net per child between 6-12 years for brunch buffer Venue: White Lotus Restaurant | 17th floor

Dress Code: Smart casual More info & booking here. Christmas Night Market Buffet Join us for an exquisite Christmas dinner buffet at Beach Front Garden.

Our Christmas Night Market spread offers an enticing array of international dishes that are certain to captivate your taste buds. Savor live music while you dine, adding to the festive ambiance. Embrace the Christmas spirit with merriment and laughter. Make this Christmas unforgettable at Beach Front Garden. Reserve your spot now for a stylish holiday celebration! Time: 6.30 pm till 10.00 pm Pricing:

THB 2,290 net per person inclusive of free-flow beer and wine

THB 890 net per child between 6-12 years Venue: Beach Front Garden | Lobby floor More info & booking here. Baba Beach Club Hua Hin by Sri panwa It’s never too early to start talking about Christmas We’re thrilled to share our holiday experiences and invite you to join the festive magic at Baba Beach Club Hua Hin. We’ve put together a holiday menu that blends traditions with coastal luxuries so guests can spend Christmas and New Year’s Eve by the sea. ⁠ ⁠⁠ Explore our festive season offers:⁠

https://bit.ly/BabaHuaHinxFestiveSeason Reserve a table now and inquire about room specials during the holidays:⁠

032 899 130⁠

Line Official​: https://lin.ee/nZLgN1A

Fb.huahin@bababeachclub.com Anantasila Beach Resort Hua Hin Join Us for a Memorable Christmas Dinner Indulge in the magic of the season and create cherished memories with a sumptuous Christmas feast Celebrate the Joy of the Season Exquisite Menu: Delight in a delectable array of traditional and modern Christmas dishes expertly crafted by our culinary team. From succulent roasts to flavorful vegetarian options, we have something for every palate. Festive Atmosphere: Experience the magic of the season with visit from Santa, live music, and special touches throughout the evening, making your Christmas dinner an unforgettable experience. Date & Time:

December 24th, 2023

Seating begins at 6:00 PM Location:

The Beach at Anantasila Bar and Restaurant

https://maps.app.goo.gl/emCZAjaHzNzHt7rA8 Price: Adults 2,850++, Children (Age 6-12) 1,425++ Secure your place for this enchanting evening! 032 527 638; fb@anantasila.com

*10% service charge & 7% applicable taxes will be added

Reservations are not confirmed unless fully paid

Payments are non-refundable We can’t wait to celebrate the magic of Christmas with you! Celebrate the Joy of the Season with Our Exquisite Christmas Lunch! Join us for a festive and indulgent Christmas Lunch that will delight your taste buds and warm your heart. At The Beach @ Anantasila, we’re excited to create a memorable dining experience for you and your loved ones.

Date: December 25th, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Menu Highlights: Succulent USA imported Roast Turkey

Christmas Honey Ham

Roasted Lamb Shoulder

Flavorful Stuffing & Seasonal Vegetables

Christmas Goodies and more Location:

The Beach at Anantasila Bar and Restaurant

https://maps.app.goo.gl/emCZAjaHzNzHt7rA8 Price: Adults 1,750++, Children (Age 6-12) 875++

Secure your spot for this heartwarming Christmas Lunch

032 527 638; fb@anantasila.com * 10% service charge & 7% applicable taxes will be added

Reservations are not confirmed unless fully paid

Payments are non-refundable We can’t wait to celebrate the magic of Christmas with you! Banyan Golf Club Hua Hin Christmas Day Lunch Buffet: Monday, 25th December 2023 From 12:00 – 15:00 Once you’ve worked up an appetite, our Christmas Day Lunch Buffet awaits. Indulge in a spread that would make Santa ditch his sleigh for a second helping! From traditional roasts to exotic delights, our buffet is as merry as it gets. Adults: THB 1,800/person

Kids (under 12 years old): THB 900/person Secure your spot and celebrate the season with us! Reserve your table today. Please call: 03 261 6200 or e-mail us at reservations@banyanthailand.com. Black Mountain Golf Club Join us this festive season, when Black Mountain are again holding their spectacular traditional celebrations. Our guest chef will be putting on a fantastic Christmas Eve buffet Book your place now for what will be two most memorable and entertaining evenings.

Email: info@bmghuahin.com Sundance Day Club TOAST AND ROAST 7-9 PM l Sat 23 Dec

Free Flow Wine&Canapé

Enjoy Jolly Beats with DJ

Chill Parisian Vibes at Sundance Lounge Early Bird Price 1,900 Until 30 Nov 2023 From 2,300/Person BUY NOW! SPECIAL PRICE & LIMITED SEAT Reserve your spot:

092 950 9699

facebook.com/sundancedayclub

info@sundanceth.com Flavours Restaurant & Bar Hua Hin Christmas and turkey are a perfect traditional pair. As Christmas approaches, the excitement is building. Flavours Restaurant & Bar Hua Hin is thrilled to present our Christmas menu for the 25th of December, featuring the timeless favourite, turkey. To kick off your perfect meal, we welcome you with a glass of Bellini as a delightful welcome drink. Price: 1,490 THB/person Reservation is required. Please choose your preferred round:

12:00-15:00

15:30-18:30

19:00-22:00 Location: https://bit.ly/300VD0C⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

We are situated right next to Sombat Bus station Hua Hin⁣⁣ Booking: 063 515 9951 Holiday Inn Vana Nava Experience our Christmas buffet promotion, featuring a delectable menu of seafood, Thai cuisine, and various other delectable options. Christmas Buffet at Plamong Restaurant 24 December 2023 I 6 PM – 10 PM THB 2,100 net per adult (food only) | THB 900 net per kid (food only) IHG One Rewards members receive 20% early bird offer on standard price (food only) when booked and paid before 15 December 2023. Beverage packages THB 210 net per person – Free flow soft drink & orange juice

THB 910 net per person – Free flow red & white wine, local beer and soft drink

THB 1,310 net per person – Free flow sparkling wine, cocktails, beer and soft drink More promotion details : https://bit.ly/3SpOKPg ติดต่อเรา | Contact us

📞 Tel: 032 809 999

✉️ Email: hihh.rsvn@ihg.com

💬 LINE: bit.ly/HIHH-LINE

📷 IG: bit.ly/HIHH-IG Hyatt Regency Hua Hin Celebrate in style at Hyatt Regency Hua Hin and create unforgettable memories. Indulge in a delightful dinner, savor a sumptuous brunch, or join the exciting countdown party – the choice is yours! Booking:

+66 (0) 32 521 234

HUAHI-FBmanagement1@hyatt.com

facebook.com/HyattRegencyHuaHin

InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

AZURE RESTAURANT

Available on 23 and 24 December 2023 – from 6 pm to 12 am

Indulge in a traditional Christmas buffet experience at Azure restaurant on the evenings of December 23rd and 24th, 2023. A bountiful selection of dishes from across the globe is on offer as you walk among buffet stations featuring classic starters, a farm-to-table salad bar, a freshly caught seafood station showcasing the finest catches from the deep blue sea, and timeless festive classics such as As an interactive Truffle Mushroom pasta station, where you can witness the magic unfold as our chefs prepare this aromatic delicacy right before your eyes.

Food and Beverage: dinner buffet and a selection of free-flow packages.

Price: Food Only – THB 3,590

Free Flow Packages:

THB 2,990- Supreme Package (Premium spirits, Beer, Wine, Soft drinks & mixers & sparkling).

THB 1,990- Premium Package (Beer, Wine, Soft drinks & mixers).

THB 990 – Non-alcoholic Package (Soft drinks & juices).

All prices are exclusive of 10% service charge and 7% VAT

Booking: +66 3261 6999 or ichh.dining@ihg.com

XMAS – COCCO BAR

Available on 23 and 24 December 2023 – from 6 pm to 10 pm

As the sun sets, get ready to transport yourself to the glitz and glamour of the 1920s at CoCco bar this festive season! With 1920s-inspiring drinks, cocktails, fine wines, champagnes, and heavenly spirits. Indulge in the culinary delights specially made for this night while you gaze upon the awe-inspiring view of the ocean and the vibrant poolside ambience.

Food and Beverage: A La Carte food and beverages

Booking: +66 3261 6999 or ichh.dining@ihg.com

XMAS – JARAS RESTAURANT

Available on 23 and 24 December 2023 – from 6 pm to 11 pm

Jaras Restaurant, where our 8-course tasting menu pays homage to the rich culinary traditions of Thailand. From aromatic herbs and spices, every element of our tasting menu aims to transport you to the heart of authentic Thai dining. The exquisite flavours will excite your palate as you immerse yourself in the culinary artistry that lies before you. Enhance your dining experience with our impressive selection of wine pairings where each sip perfectly complements the intricate flavors of the dishes.

Food and Beverage: 8-course tasting menu and wine paring options

Price:

Food Only – THB 2,900

Food with Wine Pairing – THB 5,800

Food With Fine Wine Pairing – THB 7,900

Booking: +66 3261 6999 or ichh.dining@ihg.com

XMAS – 111 SOCIAL HOUSE

Available on 23 and 24 December 2023 – from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Get ready for a cosy and festive Christmas gathering at Social House 111 on the nights of December 23rd and 24th, 2023 – featuring delicious festive canapés, seafood and an outdoor-style sizzling BBQ menu. Our menu is specially designed for social gatherings, perfect for sharing and fostering a sense of togetherness during this festive season.

Elevate your night with our selection of Prohibition-inspired cocktails, refreshing gin and tonics as well as a range of premium spirits amidst the vibrant vibe of Social House

Price: Food Only – THB 1,990 – Minimum Booking 2 pax

Free-Flow Packages :

THB 2,990 Free Flow Supreme Package (Premium spirits, Beer, Wine, Soft drinks & mixers, cocktails & sparkling)

THB 1,990 Free Flow Premium Package from 630-1030pm (Beer, Wine, Soft drinks & mixers)

THB 790 Non-alcoholic Package from 630-1030pm (Soft drinks & juices)

All prices are exclusive of 10% service charge and 7% VAT

Booking: +66 3261 6999 or ichh.dining@ihg.com

XMAS – PIROM – CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH

Available on 25 December 2023 – from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Indulge in an iconic Christmas Day Brunch at Pirom, where a delightful array of international cuisines awaits. From freshly caught seafood to delectable sushi, hearty dumplings, and a wide range of assorted pastries and breakfast delicacies, our buffet offers a tantalizing feast for all.

Experience a true sense of luxury with our beverage package as you enjoy a continuous flow of bubbly throughout the afternoon at our champagne station. Sip and savour the effervescent delights as you soak in the festive atmosphere at Pirom.

Food and Beverage: buffet and beverage packages

Price:

Food only – 2,990 THB

Food and Beverage – 5,950 THB

Booking: +66 3261 6999 or ichh.dining@ihg.com

WOODS Kitchen & Bar at VALA Hua Hin

For an alternative Christmas Day celebration, consider WOODS Kitchen & Bar at Vala Hua Hin. Immerse yourself in the dreamy setting with stunning ocean views and lush greenery, and indulge in Spanish Mediterranean delights.

From their signature tapas board to the fresh grilled seafood paella and succulent Wagyu beef striploin, WOODS offers a menu brimming with local ingredients and organic farm produce. It’s the perfect place to gather with family and friends for unforgettable moments and shared culinary joy.

Booking: fb.admin@valahuahin.com / 02-651-9080

Best Western Plus Carapace Hotel Hua Hin

If you are looking for something different on Christmas Day, Biscay at Best Western Plus Carapace Hotel Hua Hin is an excellent choice. Its sea-inspired, naturally-lit ambiance offers a relaxing atmosphere for breakfast, daytime snacks, and memorable evening meals.

The restaurant’s design pays homage to local crab fishing communities, and its menu specializes in fresh local seafood, combining Thai flavors with international favorites in vibrant buffets. This is an ideal spot for a festive meal with a distinctive local touch.

Booking: 032-512-456 / biscay@bwpluscarapace.com

Father Ted’s Traditional Christmas Dinner

This year will mark our amazing head chefs 9th Christmas at the helm aka the Altar Each and every year Chef Pui and his fantastic team have served up well over 200 traditional Christmas dinners from our opening and with a little help from an Irish mum. You can put your trust in us, we will be prepared as always. Just check out past reviews for confirmation, the proof is in the Christmas pudding. So if you are still undecided, then look no further than Father Ted’s. We have the experience and know how to make this Christmas a memorable occasion for you and all the family. If by chance you are eating alone and would like to sit with a group, just get in touch, you would be surprised how common it is every year, great friends are always made in Ted’s, so do please join us. Sure where else in Hua Hin can you sit around a fire place on Christmas day. Booking:

032 514 448

fatherteds@outlook.com

facebook.com/fathertedsthailand S.Ken’s Bistro 3 course Christmas set menu @ S.Ken’s Khao 1,200 / person This menu will be serve starting on dinner 24th – 26th December 2023 Booking:

061 425 2891

facebook.com/Kenbistro2016 L’Occitan Restaurant Head to L’Occitan Restaurant for their festive Christmas Eve & Christmas Day meal. On the evening of December 25 we will have our special duo, Kim and Barry, to add some Christmas cheer to the evening between 6:00 and 9:30. If you have any kind of allergy please let us know and we will find an alternative dish for you. Only on booking! Team L‘Occitan Booking:

095 706 7454

loccitan.huahin@gmail.com

facebook.com/loccitanhuahin Monsoon Valley Vineyard Celebrate Your Season’s Greetings With Jazz And Charity Dinner At Monsoon Valley Vineyard. The auction and raffle ticket sales support The Hua Hin Heroes Foundation. On Saturday 23rd December from 6.30 pm – 10 pm

Price start from 2,750฿/person With 2 Hours Free Flow And Buffet Dinner From 7 pm – 9 pm Booking:

081 701 0222

info@monsoonvalley.com

facebook.com/monsoonvalley Cool Breeze Cafe Bar Cool Breeze Christmas feast is fast approaching.

Places still available.

Available from 12.30pm onwards Bookings:

Phone: 032 531 062 or 095 0099111

Email: vaughan@coolbreezecafebar.com Storm’s Bar Hua Hin 94 Christmas Set Menu

1,490/person

24th-25th Dec 2023

From 5pm-10pm Reserve your table

LINE ID : stormbar94

0922898288 / 0825045554

2nd floor G mall Hua Hin Soi 94

Caribbean Christmas at The Banana Ketchup

This unique dining experience promises not only a feast for the palate but also a joyous celebration.

Let us show you how we celebrate Christmas in the Caribbean.

Date: December 16th

Start: 6pm

Dress code: colorful

Price: 1380 baht

Included:

-Everything listed on the menu

plus a welcome drink and a gift from Santa himself

📞 +66(0)95-008-8762

📧 hellobananaketchup@gmail.com

📱 https://www.facebook.com/thebananaketchup

The Lodge

This Christmas, be our guest at The Lodge on the 24th and 25th of December and enjoy our exclusive Menu with 4 delicious courses for 1590 THB (you can also choose Prime Ribs as main course for only 290 THB more).

We will be delighted to have all of you with your friends and family in such a wonderful time!

Make your reservations through FB or IG message or at 0654970381.

https://www.facebook.com/TheLodgeHuaHin

Le bistrot de Paris

Reservation recommended. Tel: 0959622325

Andreannas Bakery Call: 087 896 2552 to book your table

Trattoria by Andreas in Hua Hin

Enjoy a “Night at the Opera” this Christmas Eve at Trattoria by Andreas in Hua Hin, featuring the Bangkok Quintet.

Starting at 7 PM on December 24th, 2023, indulge in a gala dinner including fine wines and a menu of scallops & caviar, truffled ravioli, wagyu short rib, and rum-infused Babà for 3,990 THB++. Enjoy a festive evening of exquisite dining and music.

Booking: +66 99-910-1018

Siam Venezia Hua Hin – Cha Am

Grilled Seafood Festival

Join the festive “Grilled Seafood Festival” at Siam Venezia Hua Hin – Cha Am, from December 22-25, 2023.

Enjoy free entry to this event, featuring international music, Phet City Thai Dance, and a small stage for upcoming artists. The family-friendly festival includes an amusement park, photography corners, a variety of food booths, a dessert station, and a merchandise shop.

Cap off the celebration on December 25 with “Happy Time” from 11:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., offering special drink prices.

Countdown Festival

Celebrate the New Year at the “Countdown Festival”, December 26-31, 2023. Enjoy free entry to this evening event, featuring 60s international music, Phet City Thai Dance, and a stage for emerging artists.

The festival includes an amusement park, photography spots, local food booths, a beer and spirits shop, and a merchandise store.

Don’t miss the “Happy Time” on December 31 from 11:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. for special drink prices.

Mukti

Visit Mukti Indian Restaurant this Christmas Day for festive cheer and the rich flavors of Indian cuisine.

The special Christmas menu features a variety of traditional dishes, including starters like Chaska Cheese Rolls, a palate cleanser, and a selection of main courses such as Murgh Tandoori Leg, Masala Lamb Shank and Deep Fried Seabass to suit every taste.

Indulge in homemade Kulfi for dessert, with a 50% discount for children under 12. Make your reservation with a 50% deposit to secure your celebration of yuletide joy and culinary delight.

Booking: 092 459 6067 or info@mukituan.com

Want to list your Christmas feast? Email info@huahintoday.com

