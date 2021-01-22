COAST serves cosmopolitan creations with complete care at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin 

Food lovers in Hua Hin can dine to their heart content and relax at ease as the ever-popular COAST Beach Club & Bistro continues to serve cosmopolitan creations while providing complete reassurance and confidence to diners with Centara Complete Care.

From January onwards, COAST Beach Club & Bistro at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin promises complete reassurance and confidence to diners while tempting every palate with a wide range of international cuisines and menus topped off with a creative Cosmopolitan flair added by the celebrated Chef de Cuisine Tharathon Chindaphu and his passionate culinary team.

Prepared with only the best and freshest ingredients and locally-sourced seasonal products, mouth-watering dishes at COAST guarantee to satisfy every type of preference; the seafood lovers, the carnivores and of course the vegetarians as well.

Some highlights from the bistro’s daily à la carte choices include: Tuna Ceviche Tostadas made with fresh, sushi-grade tuna for unmatched clarity of flavour that goes amazingly with a tasty mixture of fresh avocado, lime, jalapenos, iceberg slices, and the bistro’s secret sauce, and Heirloom tomato salad with Burrata drizzled with a sweet and savory aged balsamic vinaigrette that adds an extra zing of freshness to well-contrast with the delicate creaminess of Burrata.

Pan-seared fillet of sea bass boasts its moist tenderness with crispy skin and a golden finish. The beautiful fish sits on top of terrific heirloom tomato salad with a flavourful twist from a lively dressing inspired by Thai salad.

Australian Black Angus tenderloin steak (250g) delivers the ultimate grass-fed beef experience with beautifully perfect fat marbling. The dish comes complete with mouth-watering sides; truffle crushed potato, sauteed wild mushrooms with tomatoes, caramelized shallot jam and wolfberries jus.

The á la carte selection at COAST also comes with special pizza varieties of all kinds – all from the bistro’s homemade pizza dough recipe, while local specialties are also available for both lunch and dinner to satisfy all Thai cuisine lovers.

To ensure greater confidence and satisfaction for diners, COAST Beach Club & Bistro likewise strengthens the brand’s Centara Complete Care, developed in close collaboration with Ecolab, a global leader in water and hygiene technologies, and Swiss firm SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

The enhanced 12-point action plan covers Social Distancing, Health, Hygiene, and Enhanced Sanitisation across the entire guest journey, as well as extensive Training and Accreditation & Monitoring.

Among the rigorous changes is the elimination of self-service buffets at its restaurants, with live stations screened off from guest touch access, social distancing of 1.5 metres between tables, chairs, function space and sun loungers, which are sanitised in-between guest usage, and increased frequency in sanitisation of all public areas such as lifts and kids’ clubs. There will be no in-room delivery of luggage or meals with all items instead left at the guest room door.

Other key changes include free health check-ups from on-site medical staff, a dedicated system of contactless measures for check in and payment, as well as upgrading of teleconferencing capabilities for the meeting sector as businesses get back to work. Staff, who have undergone special training, will wear accredited face masks at all times, temperature readings and hand sanitisation will be mandatory for all guests and employees.



Be sure to visit COAST Beach Club & Bistro at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin and enjoy the many tasty treats inspired by the beachside setting and executed to perfection. From fresh grilled meats and local seafood to sliders, sandwiches, pizzas and salads, all dishes at COAST will please your appetite with complete care.

COAST Beach Club & Bistro Everyday for lunch and dinner from 10:00 to 22:30 hours

Prices start from Baht 140++.

For more information or reservations, please call +66 (0) 3251 2021.

For additional details, please contact

Peeradej Charoendireksup | Marketing Communications Manager

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

1 Damnernkasem Road, Hua Hin 77110, Thailand

T: +66 (0) 3251 2021-38 | M: +66 (0) 99 340 5566

Email: chbr@chr.co.th

comments