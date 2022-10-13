Little Spain & InterContinental Hua Hin Resort to host exciting food event

One of Hua Hin’s most exciting food collaborations is set to take place later this month.

On Saturday, 22 October, the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort will team up with Hua Hin’s ever popular Spanish restaurant Little Spain to host its Pequeña España Wine Dinner event.

The delectable five course dinner, which includes wine pairing, will be held at the InterContinental’s poolside Azure restaurant.

The wine pairing dinner will be prepared by the InterContinental’s Executive Sous Chef, Jakov Orsulic alongside Vanessa Humbert from Little Spain, who will present authentic Spanish cuisine, the highlight of which will be Carabinero a la plancha – Grilled Spanish red prawn and main course Arrilera de cerdo ibérico con salsa de vino tinto- Braised Ibérico pork cheeks.

The event will also feature an appearance by speaker and winemaker Arthur de Lencquesaing of Marqués de Murrieta Estates & Wines, the oldest family winery based in Rioja, Spain’s leading red wine region, concentrating exclusively on the production of premium Reserva and Gran Reserva wines since 1852.

If you are a lover of great wine and Spanish food, this really is the event for you.

🍷🍷THB 3,200++ per person with wine pairing

Welcome reception from 6.30 p.m. – 7.p.m.

Dinner served from 7.00 p.m. onwards.

📍📍📍Available Pequeña españa set dinner at Azure, a beachfront restaurant

from 23-30 October 2022

*For reservations, ☎️ 032-616-999 or ✉️ ichh.dining@ihg.com.

