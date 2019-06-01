A press conference last month at the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin began a countdown to the 2019 Hua Hin International Jazz Festival. Koh Mr Saxman put on a cameo performance for the VIP guests and sponsors with a backdrop of the beach where the Festival will take place.

This will be on 7th and 8th June commencing at 5 PM with free entry and a big line-up of top quality performers from around the world. Virtuoso performances are eagerly anticipated from Deborah Brown (USA), the world jazz, New York Round Midnight, The Kings of Samba (Brasil), one of the best bassist artists in the world, Rubem Farias from Sweden’s Beets Brothers, a group of front-line jazz musicians from Amerfoort Netherlands and Deng Li-jin from The Shanghai Sisters. But that’s not all with Richard Jackson (USA), Deni Hines (Australia), Athalie de Koning (Netherlands), Keithen Carter (USA), Frank Herrgott (France), Marat Yuldybaev (Russia), Fabio Funker ( Brazil), Jean Sebastien (France), Nita Aartsen (Indonesian), Tay Cher Siang (Malaysia), Julian Chan (Malaysia) and Zaline Calister (Netherlands) in the lineup. Thai artists include Koh Mr.Saxman, T-Bone, ETC., Bangkok Connection, Jirapan Angsawanon, Viyadakom Marakanakorn, Fort Auto Bahn, Rice straw and Pui Duangporn with The Sound of Siam. The countdown is almost over; see you on the beach!

