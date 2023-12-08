Don’t miss this fantastic Happy Hour at Sundance Day Club

SUNDANCE DAYCLUB THE PERFECT DESTINATION TO SIP, DIP, DINE, AND STAY!

Located right along the beachfront with panoramic sea views, complete with signature cocktails, a swim-up pool bar, authentic Thai seafood and European cuisines, a professional grill, and more!

Enjoy special prices from 12 until 4 PM every day at Sundance Dayclub!

🔥 STARTING AT 259.- 🔥

Soak in the sun on comfy sunbathing seats

Cool down with refreshing drinks at the Pool Bar

Relish the good vibes and beats with the DJ (2 PM – 4 PM)

Gaze out at the breathtaking panoramic ocean view

📍 Sundance Dayclub, Hua Hin 35

https://g.co/kgs/Uhd7sk

📞 092 950 9699

💚 Line @sundancedayclub

