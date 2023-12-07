Double the festive magic at Sundance Dayclub!

🎄✨ Celebrate Christmas Eve at the Toast & Roast Party. Then, welcome the new year with a glamorous countdown experience featuring festive beats by our DJ and nightly live fire dance performances. 🎶🔥✨

Toast & Roast — Sip, savor, and snack to your heart’s content:

🌟 Date: Saturday, 23rd December

🎅 Time: 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM

🥂 Free Flow Wine & Canapé Delights: Excite your taste buds with our delightful festive pairings.

🎵 Jolly Beats with the DJ: Let the rhythm of the festive season surround you as our DJ takes center stage, spinning jolly beats that will have you dancing into the Christmas spirit.

✨ Sundance Lounge at The Glass House: The extravagant yet cozy backdrop for an unforgettable holiday celebration.

⚡️ 🎁 Early Bird Price 1,900 Until 13 December 2023 From 2,300 THB/Person: Secure your spot now! Limited Seats.

Join us at the Seaview Countdown Party to end the year in style!

🌟 Date: December 29th to January 1st

🥂 Time: 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM

🎵 Festive Beats with the DJ: Experience festive beats curated by our DJ, along with special guest DJs!

🔥 Spectacular Performances: Live Fire Dance every day at 7 PM.

🎟️ Limited Seats – Buy Now for a Special Price!

Secure your tickets today and get ready to immerse yourself in the festive joy of the season.

Inbox or 📞 Call 092 950 9699

📍 Location: Sundance Dayclub, Hua Hin 35

🌐 For Directions: https://g.co/kgs/Uhd7sk

About Sundance Dayclub

The perfect destination to sip, dip, dine and stay! Located in the heart of sunny Hua Hin and positioned as the closest premier day club to Bangkok, Sundance Dayclub offers patrons all the trappings expected of a glamorous lifestyle, an exclusive social environment to enjoy with the finest company, a place to chill out, and an unmatched food and beverage service.

Connect with Us

– Line Official: @sundancedayclub

– Facebook: Sundance Dayclub

– Instagram & Tiktok: @sundancedayclub

– Website: https://www.sundanceth.com/huahin/

