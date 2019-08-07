Double You Women’s Health Club–THE FIRST GYM FOR LADIES IN HUA HIN! Double You is a fitness studio/female society that serves women only.

The moment you enter Double You, you will see that we are not ordinary Hua Hin fitness club—we’re exactly what you’re looking for in a women’s gym! Over 5 years, Double You has changed women’s fitness by delivering studio fitness. Unlike traditional gyms, Double You provides you with affordable price, amazing staff, energizing vibe, lots of choices in equipment, nicely maintained space, fun and highly motivated group classes with extremely knowledge and professional instructors to help women achieve their desired weight and fitness goals by offering healthy fitness courses that are designed to fit woman’s individual needs.

LET’S START YOUR FITNESS JOURNEY

Before choosing sessions, you will get tested by the InBody machine as a way to get to comprehensively know your body composition, body mass index, percent body fat, the total amount of muscle or fat in your body so that Double You can find the most suitable workouts for you.

GET A SNEAK PEAK AT HOW TWO OF THEIR COURSES CAN HELP FEMALES GET STRONGER AND GET THE BEST OUT OF THEIR WORKOUTS

According to Pattarida Sotarat, Managing Director at Double you, Pilates provides a bunch of well-rounded advantages: “Pilates Reformer helps women to improve flexibility, quickly build strength and develop control and endurance in the entire body. It puts emphasis on alignment, breathing, developing a strong core, and improving coordination and balance. Such exercise will also strengthen the pelvic floor muscle, which supports the uterus, bladder, small intestine and rectum. In the class, our instructors will show you how to adjust each more to fit your fitness level and experience.”

Indoor Cycling Studio to Build Women’s Endurance

“We know that cycling is a great workout for its highly effective cardio and strength. Hence, Double You provides indoor cycling in a darken room with professional trainer and the beat of awesome music that can encourage you to burn up to 600 calories in one class. During indoor cycling, your glutes, calves, quads, hamstrings and core will work, so your body fat and body mass index will be decreased!” said Waritha Tanamayteechai, managing director.

All in all, these excises help to brighten ladies’ appearance and encourage women to be confident to seize the day.

