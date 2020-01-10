“Duo Jag” Rocks Black Mountain

For more than 20 years of touring and concerts in Scandinavia and other countries, DUO JAG will once again rock at Black Mountain Golf Club Hua Hin on January 11. The band is known for their energetic performances and distinctive vocals and harmonization.

This will be the band’s 3rd time to take on Black Mountain’s enthusiastic audience. In the early years of the 90’s, the band started off only as a duo. They quickly gained recognition in Sweden as an energetic duo with impressive vocal works. A few years later they became a trio ‘stars of the lime light’.

By mid 2004, they’ve decided to bring the group to the next level and formed a full-pledge 4-piece band which made them a very powerful quartet. They became the first houseband of Swedish Idol with a wide range of genre.

“A great experience, although stressful” says Anders Börjesson (lead vocals and guitar), with a smile on his face. “We’re a live band and a TV studio just can’t compare to a live performance in front of thousands of people. We are truly proud and blessed for being asked to return to Black Mountain for the 3rd time. We will give all what we’ve got to make the show an awesome and memorable one for the audience,” he added. See ya’ all on the 11th of January!

As it has always been, this will be a free concert which starts from 6:00 pm onward at the Black Mountain Golf Club Hua Hin. So all of you music lovers out there, come and experience the distinctive and powerful performance of the world renowned DUO JAG.

WRITER: Larry Cadiz

comments