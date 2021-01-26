Enjoy private Teppanyaki by the beach at CENTARA GRAND BEACH RESORT & VILLAS HUA HIN

All food connoisseurs, mark your calendar to visit Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin as its popular COAST Beach Club & Bistro brings to the beach of Hua Hin the authentic Japanese Teppanyaki dining, promising all the entertainment and scrumptiousness in the best dining scene of Hua Hin.

The culinary art of teppanyaki takes center stage at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin as its ever-popular COAST Beach Club & Bistro presents COAST Teppanyaki By The Beach complete with your favourite food and the fascinating view of Hua Hin beach. Available every day for dinner, the latest teppanyaki offer will seduce your taste buds with the only the freshest and top-quality ingredients while the bistro’s team of chefs promises all the entertainment and scrumptiousness hot off the teppan iron griddle to your table set against the backdrop of Hua Hin beach’s spectacular evening atmosphere.

Choose your favourite ingredients from COAST’s several teppanyaki set featuring some of the best of both land & sea, from Australian sirloin beef, giant tiger prawns, scallops, rock lobsters, salmon and sea bass, and many more. Each set comes complete with tasty side dishes like Japanese garlic fried rice, classic miso soup, and mixed vegetable salad as well as a full set of teppanyaki sauce and condiments.

Complimenting an extensive menu choice is the bistro’s á la carte selection that serves up 50 new mouth-watering dishes for every type of preference; the seafood lovers, the carnivores and of course the vegetarians as well. Also on offer is a variety of special pizza of all kinds – all from the bistro’s homemade pizza dough recipe. Tasty options include exciting topping combinations that appeal to the widest array of taste buds.

COAST Teppanyaki By The Beach

Available every day for dinner from 18:00 to 2:00 hours

Prices start from 1,150++ per set (for 2 persons)

For more information, please contact

Peeradej Charoendireksup | Marketing Communications Manager

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

1 Damnernkasem Road, Hua Hin 77110, Thailand

T: +66 (0) 3251 2021-38 | M: +66 (0) 99 340 5566

Email: chbr@chr.co.th

