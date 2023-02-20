Hershey’s Chocolate Burger from Burger King Thailand tastes as weird you would expect

By Paul Laffisse

Burger King recently released a new menu item in Thailand, and it’s unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Available at Burger King in Hua Hin, the Hershey’s Chocolate Burger is an intriguing and somewhat unusual combination of sweet and savory flavors.

At first glance, the Hershey’s Chocolate Burger might sound unappetizing or even bizarre. But for those who are brave enough to try it, they might just be pleasantly surprised. The burger itself is a standard flame-grilled beef patty, topped with melted American cheese, and then drizzled with a generous amount of Hershey’s chocolate sauce. It’s then sandwiched between a classic sesame seed bun.

Initially, taking the first bite of the burger was like eating two breakfast pancakes smothered in chocolate sauce.

While the Hershey Chocolate Burger might not be for everyone, it’s a creative take on the classic burger. The combination of chocolate and beef might seem strange, but it’s not entirely new. In fact, the two have been paired in recipes for years.

However, here the mix between salt and sugar is not a very nice combination. It just doesn’t work.

The chocolate flavor is overpowering and competes with the savory taste of the burger.

While some may enjoy the sweet and savory combination, for many, it will be an unappetizing and confusing experience.

​​The Hershey Chocolate Burger also lacks balance, with the chocolate being too dominant, and the other ingredients not quite harmonizing together.

Perhaps the only positive to the Hershey Chocolate Burger is the price.

At only 129 THB, it is cheaper than the Classic Whopper (219 THB) and the Double Whopper with cheese (319 THB)

Overall, the Hershey Chocolate Burger is an interesting experiment that may appeal to those who like to try new things. However, for the majority, the combination of chocolate and a burger will be a bite too far.

With that being said, if you’re feeling adventurous and want to try something new, the Hershey Chocolate Burger might be worth a try, just for the novelty if nothing else.

The Hershey Chocolate Burger is a limited-time offer, and is available in Thailand until Mar 31.

