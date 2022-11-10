HOT Magazine’s Red Carpet Charity Dinner Honoring Empowered Women 6 December, 2022

“When women succeed, nations are more safe, secure and prosperous.” Barack Obama, 44th President of The United States

Celebrating our tenth year, HOT Magazine is presenting its fourth charity gala dinner on December 6th, 2022 at the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort’s BluPort Ballroom. The purpose of the evening is to honor empowered women and raise money for Rescue Paws, an organization that creates a brighter future for the stray dog population of Thailand through education, sterilization, adoption and community outreach.

Festivities of the evening include award presentations to women in 3 categories.

HOT Magazine Women Inspire Awards

HOT Magazine Women Innovation Awards

HOT MAGAZINE Women Global Impact Awards

Tickets are 1,800 and include a 3 course sit down dinner with wine and bubbles, entertainment, and a raffle for great prizes with all proceeds going to Rescue Paws Thailand.

This is the first of what will become a yearly awards program honoring empowered women who are change makers and leaders in their community. The Awards will honor those who have inspired others, who have innovated in their chosen career, and who have impacted the world around them.

The Inspire Award – will be given to women who not only embrace their personal ability to create influence for meaningful change but also influences others to embrace their ability.

The Innovation Award – will be given to women who have not only created something new, but they have successfully scaled it from concept to reality.

The Global Impact Award – will be given to women who are visionary leaders contributing to the betterment of her community locally, nationally, or globally.

ABOUT HOT Magazine

Now in our tenth year, HOT Magazine is a Thailand based luxury lifestyle magazine that connects with Asia’s wealthy, brand-conscious, high net worth individuals, through their chosen lifestyle activities. These include Polo, Yachting, Spas, Luxury Automobiles and Extreme Sports. HOT Magazine also spans every relevant luxury segment, such as Travel, Fashion, Art & Design, Food, Shopping, Real Estate, Wine & Spirits.

HOT Magazine Charity Event 1 – Red Carpet

HOT Magazine Charity Event 2 – CDL Night

HOT Magazine Charity Event 3 – Miss Hua Hin

