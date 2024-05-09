Hua Hin Food Festival 2024 to take place in August

The Hua Hin Food Festival 2024 is scheduled to take place from August 2 to 4, 2024, at Queen’s Park 19 Rai, beachside.

The event will feature stalls from renowned restaurants and top hotels in Hua Hin District, offering local dishes at affordable prices.

On Tuesday (May 7) a meeting was held at the municipal offices about organising the event.

In attendance was Ms. Busaba Choksucharit, the Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin who chaired the meeting, along with Mr. Jeerawat Phrahamani, the municipal clerk, Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, Director of TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, Ms Wassana Srikanchana, President of the Hua Hin-Cha Am Tourism Association and others.

Expect an official announcement and more information soon.

The Hua Hin Food Festival, a much-anticipated annual event in the region, draws large crowds eager to sample a wide array of culinary delights.

It’s typically one of Hua Hin’s most popular events.While the festival has been hosted at various locations throughout Hua Hin, including more recently on Khao Takiab beach, Queen’s Park 19 Rai is probably considered the festival’s ‘home’.

Every year, the festival features an impressive lineup of food and drinks vendors, ranging from local eateries to luxurious five-star hotels, all offering their best dishes at affordable prices.

A signature aspect of the event is the showcase dish prepared by the Hua Hin and Cha Am Chefs Association, which each year creates something unique and extravagant that captures the essence of the region’s cuisine.

This showpiece dish is eagerly anticipated by attendees and often becomes a talking point of the festival, highlighting the innovative and collaborative spirit of the local culinary community.

