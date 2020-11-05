“Hua Hin International Jazz Festival set to swing”

Normally, this lavish festival is held during the summertime to support the local economy and give local tourism a boost during the low season for Hua Hin. But this year’s event, like many others around the world, has been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions it imposes on daily life.

Happily, the festival has not been cancelled altogether, just postponed to the first weekend in December. Popular saxophonist Sekpol Unsamran, better known for his stage name Koh Mr Saxman, and Hubster Co Ltd are the forces behind this year’s festival.

Due to obvious reasons, we are unlikely to see much participation from overseas musicians. However, foreign musicians and expat residents in Hua Hin and other parts of Thailand are more than welcome to join the festival, which will feature a roster of well-known artists. Thai and foreign musicians of all ages will be performing different styles of contemporary jazz music.

Although the primary venue will be at the Centara Grand Hua Hin beachfront, other popular venues are also being considered. The months-long delay was in a way a blessing in disguise, as the new dates, 4-5 December, fall in the Thai winter season, when the weather is pleasantly cool. Admission is free for everyone and the line-up is starstudded. So, make sure your schedule is clear and bring your friends and family to enjoy what looks set to be spectacular event!

FESTIVAL LINE-UP

Duek Dum Baan Boy Band featuring Maleewan Jemina (Pop Jazz)

Burin Boonvisut (Disco Jazz), Pom Autobahn & Koh Mr Saxman (Jazz)

Soul After Six & Fusion Gate (Fusion & Soul)

Sinjaroen Brothers (Fusion)

Tewan Jazz Group (Fusion & World Music)

Asia 7 & Rasmee Isan Soul (Fusion/Isan Soul & World Music)

The Swing Kings (Swing/Big Band Jazz)

Siam Cubano (Latin/Cuban), Keith Nolan (Blues/Funk)

SCHEDULE

Main Stage: 5 pm – midnight….. Thailand’s top jazz artists and foreign jazz musicians

Fusion Stage: 4 pm – midnight…. Thai jazz artists performing various styles of contemporary jazz

Hua Hin Stage: 3 pm – midnight…. Street music by Hua Hin jazz artists and young musicians

comments