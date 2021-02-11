HUA HIN’S BEST GOURMET PRODUCE FROM THE FARMERS MARKET AT CENTARA GRAND

All Hua Hin locals should mark their calendar to visit Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin this weekend as the iconic hotel is fully-prepared for ‘The Farmers’ Market’, bringing some of the best gourmet produce and local ingredients of Hua Hin all under one roof.

Set on Saturday, 13th February 2021, ‘The Farmers’ Market’ at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin looks forward to welcome all Hua Hin locals from 8.00 to 12.00 hours together with Hua Hin’s famed vendors and local suppliers to ensure the quality of the gathering.

On offer will be a wide range of gourmet sausages and cold cuts from a true old-fashioned butcher shop K.O.K. German Meat Products, homemade pasta and cheese from Pane & Focaccia, freshly-baked artisan breads from Meaw Cafe &Restaurant, and high-quality coffee beans from the city’s one and only coffee roastery Anjana.

Also, do not forget to check out some amazing seafood varieties and premium meat selection from COAST Beach Club & Bistro, some of the finest wines from The Elephant Bar at Centara Grand Hua Hin and much more…

